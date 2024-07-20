Janhvi Kapoor discharged from hospital after bad bout of food poisoning

Earlier this week, actor Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalised in Mumbai due to severe food poisoning. Now, it is being reported that she has been discharged, and is doing much better. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised due to food poisoning; likely to be discharged in 2 days Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Ulajh.

Health update

According to Zoom, she has been discharged from the hospital and is at her home. Her father Boney Kapoor confirmed the news, stating, "She was discharged this morning. She is much better now."

A report by Times Now stated that her father, her sister Khushi Kapoor and alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been by her side, taking care of her all along.

Earlier this week, a source close to the actor confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, sharing that Janhvi was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday. She was suffering from a “severe case of food poisoning”.

About her hospitalisation

At that time, it was reported that she is on the way to recovery now, “though she is struggling with weakness”. Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday. She was not feeling well on Wednesday due to which she decided to not go out.

Lately, the actor has been juggling between her personal and professional life. She was recently seen attending wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After that, she dived into promotional activities for her upcoming film Ulajh, where she portrays the role of Suhana Bhatia.

What’s next for her

Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh, scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2.