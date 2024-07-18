Indian-origin plastic surgeon behind Khloe Kardashian's nose job attends Ambani wedding, poses with Janhvi Kapoor, SRK

A leading plastic surgeon has shared inside photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. Los Angeles-based Dr Raj Kanodia flew down to Mumbai to attend the Ambani wedding. He shared photographs with several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian and Rajkummar Rao. Dr Raj Kanodia with Janhvi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan(Instagram/@drkanodia90210)

According to his website, Dr Raj Kanodia is regarded as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in LA. He is considered an authority on closed, scarless rhinoplasty. In fact, Khloe Kardashian credits her perfect nose to Dr Kanodia - she also posed with him at the Ambani wedding.

The plastic surgeon also counts Britney Spears among his clients. Dr Kanodia is believed to have a long list of celebrity clients, but their names, of course, are hard to come by.

In a series of Instagram Stories, he shared glimpses of the Ambani festivities.

“My friend Janhvi Kapoor. Always dancing and entertaining the guests,” he wrote while sharing a picture with the Ulajh actress.

“Adding to the celebration, connecting with some of my dear friends,” he wrote as he posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan.