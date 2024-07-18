Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised due to food poisoning; likely to be discharged in 2 days

Road to recovery

A source close to the actor confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, sharing that Janhvi was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday. She was suffering from a “severe case of food poisoning”.

It is because of her health that she postponed all her appointments on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. She is on the way to recovery now, “though she is struggling with weakness”.

The news was also confirmed by Boney to NDTV. He said that her condition is better now and she is likely to recover in one-two days after which she will be discharged from the hospital.

It is being reported that Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday. She was not feeling well on Wednesday due to which she decided to not go out.

Janhvi’s busy schedule

Lately, the actor has been juggling between her personal and professional life. She was recently seen attending wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After that, she dived into promotional activities for her upcoming film Ulajh, where she portrays the role of Suhana Bhatia.

About Ulajh

Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

About Ulajh trailer

The trailer, unveiled recently, showed Janhvi's character, Suhana, as the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, navigating a perilous path where every move is scrutinized. Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy.

Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Janhvi's character into a desperate struggle for survival.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh, scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2.