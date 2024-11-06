Ananya Panday reveals why she was terrified of ‘muhfat’ Sara Ali Khan in school; leaves netizens divided

Female actors can never be good friends. This is one myth that we have heard several times. But there have also been many stars who broke this rumoured stereotype, setting BFF goals. One such friendship that we witnessed in recent years was between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Many thought that the star kids consider each other competition. However, when they graced Karan Johar’s chat show together last year, we learnt how close they are. But did you know there was a time when Ananya was terrified of Sara and hid from her? Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have known each other since school

In an interview clip which surfaced on the internet, Ananya remembered her school days with Sara. She shared, “There was always like this myth, that Sara Ali Khan… so I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified. Like she's muhfat anyways, like now also she says. But in school she was even more like muhfat and she used to really say anything. So I used to be like ‘she's going to say something about me’.” Ananya clarified that Sara never ‘ragged’ her, but added, “She did not know what my name was and she didn’t want to know what my name was.”

Ananya went on to share a memory of the time they were together in a school play where Sara was the main lead. Instead of bothering to ask Ananya’s name, Sara would call her ‘Aye girl, come here’. Well, this viral clip has left netizens divided. Some fans slammed Ananya. For instance, one troll wrote: “Ananya trying so hard to justify her struggles in life acting all cute but defaming other actress in that process is not cool sympathy k liye kuch b bolna hai bss bachpan ki baat vo b in interview.” Meanwhile, a few sided with Ananya. Trolling Sara, a netizen wrote: “She was pretentious from the beginning itself the way her pr portrayed as sati Savitri thank God her true Colors is being seen 😂.”

Well, it’s nice to see how far the two actors have come. On the film front, Ananya is currently soaring high on the love she received for her screenlife thriller film CTRL. Sara, on the other hand, will next be seen in Metro... In Dino.