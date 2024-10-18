Sara Ali Khan defends her girl-next-door image and relatable fashion: ‘I am just who I am’

Sara Ali Khan has always polarised people since her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. While some are fans of her hilarious shayari and relatable clothes that aren’t always designer wear, others believe it’s a carefully crafted image by her PR, given that she’s actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter. Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, Sara defended herself, claiming that her image is anything but ‘curated’. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur said he would be ‘petrified’ of facing the camera: ‘Jeh is a born performer’) Sara Ali Khan's girl-next-door image has always been a polarising topic of conversation.

‘I try not to take my persona seriously’

When asked if it was a ‘conscious decision’ to be seen as relatable, Sara replied, “I don’t think I’ve spent any energy, to the dismay of some people, curating an image of myself. That’s something I would do for the camera, where I curate characters. In real life I am just who I am —whether that’s somebody who goes to the gym with five pairs of shorts and alternates them with crop tops, or someone who goes to the airport in athleisure but can also go in jeans and a t-shirt.”

Sara also said that her and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were brought up ‘differently’ from how ‘people expected’ them to be. Calling it a ‘normal life’ with Amrita, she said, “We went to the mall to play video games or eat at the food court. That’s the life I was used to, growing up. Today, I appreciate my job. But when I’m not working—going to the gym, cafe, travelling, I just try not to take my persona very seriously and do what I feel like.”

Saif and Amrita divorced when Sara was young, and both siblings grew up with their mother. Saif has since married and has two other children with Kareena Kapoor - Taimur and Jeh.

Recent work

Sara last played Bambi in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak and Usha Mehta in Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now filming for Metro... In Dino, Sky Force and Eagle.