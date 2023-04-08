Anupam Kher shares video of Anurag Basu making anda dosa for him on Metro In Dino sets. Watch

Anupam Kher has shared a video revealing that filmmaker Anurag Basu made anda dosa (crispy egg pancake) for the actor on the sets of their upcoming film Metro In Dino. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anupam posted the clip in which Anurag was seen making the delicacy on a hot plate. Anupam stood next to him and watched as he spoke to the camera. (Also Read | Anupam Kher is inspired by 72-year-old background artiste's enthusiasm, asks her for a dance) Anupam Kher reacted after Anurag Basu made an anda dosa for him.

In the video, Anupam asked everyone on set to remain silent. While Anurag Basu prepared the dish, Anupam explained the process. He also asked the camera person to give his fans a glimpse of their set. Several people stood around them watching the duo.

As Anurag added the other ingredients, Anupam asked him to add some oil. After picking up a bottle, Anupam didn't open the seal and was unable to pour oil despite making several attempts. Anurag then added some butter to the dosa.

Next, when Anurag served the anda dosa to Anupam, the actor asked everyone to clap. They also shook hands and Anupam teased Anurag, "Cast me in every film of yours" making him laugh. Anurag said, "In every film, you will eat the dish prepared by me" and Anupam replied, "100 percent." After taking a bite, Anupam praised the dish.

Anupam captioned the post, “Today's Breaking News: Anurag Basu makes egg dosa for Anupam Kher on the sets of #MetroInDino See.... Learn..... Eat it... And have fun!! Anupam praised Anurag after eating egg dosa. He gave a good role in the film and the dosa in the plate was also awesome. Hahahaha! Anything can happen. Hail Anurag Babu!! (laughing, thumbs up and red heart emojis) #AnuragBasu #AnupamKher.”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Looking so delicious." Another person said, "Love both of these phenomenal people." "Geniuses both... whatever they do, they do it well."

The duo's next film Metro In Dino will hit the theatres on December 8. Billed as an anthology, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Fans will also see Anupam in a special role in a Kannada film titled Ghost, helmed by MG Srinivas. The film will also star Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram. He also has Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is headlined by Ravi Teja, in the pipeline. The film will hit the theatre on October 20. He also has Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency in his kitty.

