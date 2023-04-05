Anupam Kher is inspired by 72-year-old background artiste's enthusiasm, asks her for a dance. Watch wholesome video

Anupam Kher has shared a wholesome video from the sets of his film Metro In Dono. The actor is currently shooting a song for the Anurag Basu film since three days. He has now shared a video of his dance with his 72-year-old background artiste after she impressed him with her enthusiasm and her joyful nature. The video shows Anupam in a black suit and a beret, asking the woman named Frenny Bhagat about her life and telling her how she inspired him with her joyful nature. He then asked her for a dance and she obliged. Also read: When Anupam Kher posed on the cover of a film magazine as 'Sridevi's sister'. See pic Anupam Kher danced with a co-artist on sets of Metro In Dino.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Lust For Life: Some people in life inspire us a lot with their exuberance and their style of living. Like 72 year old Mrs #FrennyBhagat! I have been shooting for the song #MetroInDino from Anurag Basu's film since last 3 days. Freya is the background artist in this song. There were so many retakes of this song. But Frenny's energy and enthusiasm was the same in every take! Jeena isi ka naam hai (this is life). I finally asked her for a dance! She obliged. What a wonderful woman Mrs. #FrennyBhagat is. I hail her. #LifeIsBeautiful #Life #Cheerful."

The video shows a glimpse of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and others sitting at a table during a break and Frenny Bhagat grooving in the background with a glassful of tea in her hand. In a one-on-one chat with her, he tells her, “I am so inspired by you. I saw you doing so many retakes with the same energy and joy. Your energy would match with a 20-year-old lady.” She replies, “just do anything with a positive mind." Talking about her personal life, she said, “I am happy to be on my own self. I love doing anything. I never brood over it,” and revealed that she has been living all alone in Mumbai's Andheri ever since the death of her husband in 1986. The actor wished her long and cheerful life. The video ended with them doing a ball dance together.

A fan reacted to Anupam's post, “That is sooo sweet.” Another called her an “inspiration”. One more fan wrote, “salute to Mrs. Frenny and even to you Sir. Anupam, you are such a down to earth person after being in the limelight for so long years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON