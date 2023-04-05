Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher is inspired by 72-year-old background artiste's enthusiasm, asks her for a dance. Watch wholesome video

Anupam Kher is inspired by 72-year-old background artiste's enthusiasm, asks her for a dance. Watch wholesome video

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Anupam Kher recently met a 72-year-old background artiste on his film set. He was inspired by her joyful nature and went on to dance with her.

Anupam Kher has shared a wholesome video from the sets of his film Metro In Dono. The actor is currently shooting a song for the Anurag Basu film since three days. He has now shared a video of his dance with his 72-year-old background artiste after she impressed him with her enthusiasm and her joyful nature. The video shows Anupam in a black suit and a beret, asking the woman named Frenny Bhagat about her life and telling her how she inspired him with her joyful nature. He then asked her for a dance and she obliged. Also read: When Anupam Kher posed on the cover of a film magazine as 'Sridevi's sister'. See pic

Anupam Kher danced with a co-artist on sets of Metro In Dino.
Anupam Kher danced with a co-artist on sets of Metro In Dino.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Lust For Life: Some people in life inspire us a lot with their exuberance and their style of living. Like 72 year old Mrs #FrennyBhagat! I have been shooting for the song #MetroInDino from Anurag Basu's film since last 3 days. Freya is the background artist in this song. There were so many retakes of this song. But Frenny's energy and enthusiasm was the same in every take! Jeena isi ka naam hai (this is life). I finally asked her for a dance! She obliged. What a wonderful woman Mrs. #FrennyBhagat is. I hail her. #LifeIsBeautiful #Life #Cheerful."

The video shows a glimpse of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and others sitting at a table during a break and Frenny Bhagat grooving in the background with a glassful of tea in her hand. In a one-on-one chat with her, he tells her, “I am so inspired by you. I saw you doing so many retakes with the same energy and joy. Your energy would match with a 20-year-old lady.” She replies, “just do anything with a positive mind." Talking about her personal life, she said, “I am happy to be on my own self. I love doing anything. I never brood over it,” and revealed that she has been living all alone in Mumbai's Andheri ever since the death of her husband in 1986. The actor wished her long and cheerful life. The video ended with them doing a ball dance together.

A fan reacted to Anupam's post, “That is sooo sweet.” Another called her an “inspiration”. One more fan wrote, “salute to Mrs. Frenny and even to you Sir. Anupam, you are such a down to earth person after being in the limelight for so long years.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher anurag basu
anupam kher anurag basu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out