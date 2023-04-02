When Anupam Kher posed on the cover of a film magazine as 'Sridevi's sister'. See pic

On Saturday, Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he posted a magazine cover from 1991. However, this was from a special issue created just for the April edition for April Fool's Day when the actor was transformed into a fictional sister of actor Sridevi. At that time, the stunt had fooled several people. Members of the film industry also commented on Anupam's throwback photo, while fans actually mistook him as a relative of the late actress. (Also read: Anupam Kher shows inside NMACC's 2000-seat Grand Theatre, says he's the first guest to enter. Watch) Anupam Kher shared an old film magazine cover on Instagram and wrote that it had created a sensation when it was revealed in 1991.

The actor shared his cover photograph on Instagram and wrote, "This is ME on the cover of @cineblitzofficial magazine. It was an April fool issue dated April 1st 1991. The pic and the story along with it had created a sensation. @mickycontractors did the make up and ace photographer #GautamRajadhyaksha clicked the pic. Those were the innocent days of cinema." He revealed that this was done for a special issue of a film magazine in which makeup man Mickey Contractor transformed him into a woman. The late photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha had done the photoshoot.

Raj Babbar's daughter, Juhi Babbar replied in the comments section, "Yes yes!! I remember (laughing and heart eyes emojis) & it said that u are Sridevi jis sister..I think Prabhadevi." Rubina Dilaik added, "Wooof…Unrecognisable, unbelievable…" Actor Karan Tacker stated, "No way!" While Anupam's The Kashmir Files co-star Darshan Kumaar dropped clapping hands, fire and red heart emojis on his post. One fan commented, "Hilarious it is..Can’t really believe it’s you." While another said, "I always thought it's Sridevi picture."

The veteran actor has acted in over 500 projects in India and internationally. He was last seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta earlier this year. Later this year, Anupam will be seen in the films The Vaccine War, Emergency, IB71 and Metro In Dino.

Recently, the actor stepped in the recording studio to sing a song for Metro In Dino which is being directed by Anurag Basu. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Besides Anupam, the film's cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

