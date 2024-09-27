Ibrahim Ali Khan asked Saif Ali Khan how seriously he should take his relationship. Here's what dad advised him

Saif talks about his four kids

Saif said, "I spend most of my time with my children [Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh], and they ask me a lot about various things. My elder kids, Ibrahim and Sara, are already actors or aspire to be actors. I, on the other hand, would be petrified and wouldn't want to stand in front of cameras. The youngest one, however, is a born performer – I know exactly where that trait comes from. There's no pressure, though. For me, they could be school teachers; as long as they're happy, that's all that matters. And that's what we need to teach them."

Saif speaks about Ibrahim

He added, "My elder son [Ibrahim] recently asked me something about girls, and I had to give it some thought before responding. He wanted to know how seriously to take his relationship at a certain stage, and I told him to take it very seriously at all times. I'd be doing him a disservice if I shared more about our conversation. He discusses his work and girlfriend/s with me, while Sara talks to me about her work. Of course, they ask me things, and we often go out for lunch. For me, the key is spending quality time with each of my children, including the two kids [Taimur and Jeh] I live with. I enjoy hanging out with them individually, not just as a group. I think they're all more sorted because of this approach."

About Saif's family

Saif is married to Kareena. They started dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan. The two tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, aka Jeh – who were born in 2016 and 2021, respectively. Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.

Saif's new film

The actor stars in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on Friday.