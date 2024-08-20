 Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Diler shoot in London called off due to UK unrest; shooting shifts to Mumbai: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Diler shoot in London called off due to UK unrest; shooting shifts to Mumbai: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Aug 20, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Now, the makers of the film, with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead, intend to start shooting for the project in Mumbai in the first week of September.

In a sudden twist, the filming plans of Ibrahim Ali Khan's highly-anticipated sports drama, Diler, have taken a turn. Amid growing unrest in the United Kingdom, producer Dinesh Vijan has decided to pull the plug on the film's London leg. Also read: Kajol says Ibrahim Ali Khan is ‘absolutely wonderful to work with’: It’s going to be interesting to see him on screen

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Diler is being directed by Kunal Deshmukh. (Instagram)
Ibrahim Ali Khan's Diler is being directed by Kunal Deshmukh. (Instagram)

Shifting gear

As per Mid-day, director Kunal Deshmukh’s sports drama was supposed to have a long shooting schedule in the UK. However, the plan has been cancelled.

Now, the production team, led by Kunal, has embarked on a location hunt in Mumbai to find substitute settings that can replicate the UK backdrop. The team decided to drop the international schedule to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

“In July-end, the team did recce and look tests in London. Kunal had lined up a straight schedule during which significant portions of the film would have been canned. But after the situation worsened, the makers felt it would be very expensive to hire exhaustive security,” a source was quoted as saying.

The insider added that for the producer, his unit’s safety is paramount. “So, he scrapped the London leg and instructed his team to consider domestic locations. The director intends to kick off the latest leg in the first week of September,” shared the source.

What we know about the project

While not much is known about the project, it is believed that Diler will reportedly revolve around the life of a marathoner. It will be Ibrahim’s second project. Other cast of the project is yet to be announced.

More about Ibrahim Ali Khan

The son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will be making his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is being directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. While not much is known about Sarzameen, it is being described as a mystery thriller, which explores different facets of love and relationships. The film is backed by Karan Johar.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Diler shoot in London called off due to UK unrest; shooting shifts to Mumbai: Report
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
