Ibrahim Ali Khan’s pics at a race track remind fans of Saif Ali Khan in Ta Ra Rum Pum

For the longest time, fans eagerly waited for Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, to make his Instagram profile public. We knew he would take the internet by storm, like his actor sister Sara Ali Khan often does with her social media content and shayari. Much to the delight of fans, Ibrahim made his official Instagram debut earlier this week, and he has been unstoppable ever since. The handsome hunk has left the entire country swooning over his good looks, with Kareena Kapoor Khan being his newest fan. Ibrahim Ali Khan's pictures from the racing track remind fans of Saif Ali Khan's Ta Ra Rum Pum

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

In his latest post, Ibrahim shared pictures with Formula 1 racing driver Charles Leclerc. These snaps are from the Grand Prix Formula One race at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami. In the caption below, the star kid joked, “I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver 😹🏎️.” Ibrahim looks handsome as ever in red as he enjoys the race and his time at the tracks. Saif’s actor wife Kareena, who shares a dear bond with Ibrahim, was one of the first to gush over him in the comment section below. The Bollywood diva wrote her iconic dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is the biggest form of validation one could ask for. She shared, “Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago 🥰🥰🥰.”

Seeing Ibrahim on the race tracks dressed in red reminded many fans of Saif’s beloved character Rajveer Singh aka RV from Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), who was a professional racer. A fan gushed, “Charles must've seen Tararumpum that might be the reason he got confused man 😂 🫶🏻”, whereas another joked, “I mean, your dad was a Nascar driver.” Meanwhile many hoped for a sequel or remake of Saif’s film with Ibrahim in the lead. A comment read: “Ta Ra Rum Pum remake? 😂”, whereas a second fan wrote: “Ta Ra Rum Pum Sequel when??” Another internet user asked, “Is there going to be Tara Rum Pum part 2? 😍”

Ibrahim began his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director on the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. He is now gearing up to make his debut as an actor with Karan Johar’s next film Sarzameeni, which will also star Kajol.