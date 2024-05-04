Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif and I talk to each other with love so that our sons Taimur and Jeh can learn

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who herself is a mother of two young boys Taimur (7) and Jeh (3), shares that it's a worry to make them understand respect and equality among individuals, while speaking at the UN event in Delhi on Saturday, where she was appointed as UNICEF's National Ambassador of India. "I feel that boys who see not just their father, but also their mothers work, have some sort of respect for the fact that I can also be busy. Today they had a holiday and wanted me to be home but I told them I have to go to work. Taimur was like, 'You are always going to Delhi and Dubai for work, I want to be with you'. I told him that work is important too and I promise to come back and give you more time so that he doesn't feel neglected in any way." Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jeh and Taimur

"Somehow, he will respect the fact that Abba goes to work and comes home and the same goes for Amma. He understands the equality factor that both my parents are working. That somehow allows a lot of space for respect. I want him to grow up knowing that we are equals in this house," The 43-year-old further adds.

The actor and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan are also careful as parents while having a conversation in front of their children. "Moreover, they pick up habits from how parents talk to each other. Saif always tells me that we talk to each other with love and therefore our children will talk to each other and others with love. He is very particular about the fact that they are watching and learning from observation. That's also how I try to inculcate respect in both my boys," she ends.