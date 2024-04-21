When Kareena Kapoor revealed why everyone told her not to marry Saif Ali Khan: 'Shaadi mat karna warna...'

'He asked me to marry him and that was it'

When asked if she was 'edgy and anxious as a wife in the first few years of marriage', Kareena had said, "I wasn’t edgy or anxious. But it’s a new journey. I started living in with Saif before I got married, not because I wanted to experiment or test. It was because we weren’t getting much time to spend with each other as we were shooting continuously. After that, it was a natural transition. He asked me to marry him and that was it."

'Jaan toh nahi chali jayegi na'

Sharing people's reaction, the actor said, "Everyone was like, ‘Shaadi mat karna, warna career khatam ho jayega (Don't marry, your career will be over)’. I said, ‘Career hi khatam ho jayega na? Jaan toh nahi chali jayegi na (Only my career will end right, I won't die)?’ I love this man (Saif). If living with him means that producers don’t want to work with me, so be it. Of course, after that, I’ve done some good films. Saif has also been extremely encouraging. I only get edgy when we don’t see each other for a long time."

Kareena and Saif married on October 16, 2012 in Mumbai, after a years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).