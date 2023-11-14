Kareena Kapoor on living in with Saif Ali Khan for 5 years before wedding: 'The reason to marry now is to have a child'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married over a decade ago. He was earlier married to Amrita Singh. In a new cover interview with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena opened up about marriage and parenthood. She spoke about wanting 'to live her life in front of her kids' Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan without any pressure, and taking care of her 'mental health first'. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif continue to struggle with family photo on Diwali Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose together at their recent Diwali party.

Kareena says people marry now only to have kids

“The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise you can just live together. We [Saif Ali Khan and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children," Kareena told the magazine.

Kareena and Saif married in October 2012 in Mumbai, after a few years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Kareena on parenting

Kareena said her approach to parenting is simple – 'There is no right or wrong way'. Further speaking about parenthood, Kareena said, "We treat them (the kids) as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient, you know... I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I’m responsible for my own mental health first.”

Kareena's recent projects

Kareena made her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X. It was released on Netflix on September 21. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She was also seen in director Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders. Kareena now has The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in pipeline. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

