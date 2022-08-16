Kareena Kapoor on marriage's effect on career: 'I did and now it's cool to be married'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has spoken about the time when she got married and how people advised her to not take the step as 'it will be over' for her after it. In a recent interview, Kareena said that after she tied the knot, now everybody is getting married as 'it's cool, fine'. She also added that she wanted to get married even though the thought of not getting work crossed her mind. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor wishes 'best man' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday)

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. They are parents to two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena got married over a decade after making her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee (2000) opposite actor Abhishek Bachchan.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kareena said, "Of course, people were always like don't get married it'll be over. But I'm saying that these are things that are now of course I did and then now it's cool to be married and now it's fine. But the whole idea is that you have to do things when you want to do them. I wanted to, I wanted to be like okay fine what will happen, it's fine, won't get work but I wanted to get married at that point of time and so I did it."

She also added, "It was no blueprint plan that I have to do this and then do that. I don't have anybody giving me this advice or we are sitting and planning. I'm the last person to do all these...There's been no plan, it's just following exactly what I want to do. If it has broken boundaries, in any which way, it has."

Kareena was recently seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Kareena will start shooting for Hansal Mehta's film in September. She will also produce the film in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

