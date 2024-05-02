Alia Bhatt’s pearly debut to Deepika Padukone’s red hot avatar: 5 times Indian celebs turned heads at Met Gala

May it be sports, politics or entertainment, no matter what the field is our country is always at the forefront. So we obviously wouldn’t have it any other way in the fashion industry. Every year, some of the most stylish stars of India turn heads on the red carpet of international events. With Met Gala 2024 right around the corner, let’s revisit the top 5 most iconic looks served at the annual ball by Indian celebrities. Indian divas turning heads on the Met Gala red carpet

Alia Bhatt’s pearly white debut

Last year, Bollywood’s darling Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at Met Gala 2023. The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in memory of the late German designer. The actor paid tribute to him in this gorgeous pristine white princess bride gown, custom-made by celebrity designer Prabal Gurung, embroidered with 100,000 pearls. In Lagerfeld’s honour, Alia added one of his favourite accessories to her look— a bejewelled single finger-less glove. This look was a total hit! Let's wait and watch how, and if, Alia dazzles on the red carpet this year

Celestial goddess Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In 2018, a year after walking the red carpet with singer husband Nick Jonas, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to Met Gala. This time, she left us in awe of her angelic avatar which was perfectly in sync with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She looked no less than a celestial goddess in her Ralph Lauren velvet burgundy gown, the highlight being her bejewelled hood featuring gold beads and red Swarovski crystals. So far, PeeCee has attended the annual ball four times. Sadly the actor will be skipping the Met Gala this year, due to her work commitments

Isha Ambani in ostrich feathers

Much like her good friend Priyanka Chopra, Mukesh Ambani’s entrepreneur daughter Isha Ambani is also a regular at the annual ball. She has been a part of the fundraising gala thrice so far. But her look for Met Gala 2019 is our favourite so far. Isha gave us some serious princess vibes when she walked the red carpet wearing a voluminous lilac tulle ballgown. The Prabal Gurung creation was heavily embellished with ostrich feathers and crystals

Red hot Deepika Padukone

It was earlier reported that Deepika Padukone, who has dazzled at the gala thrice so far, would flaunt her baby bump and pregnancy glow at Met Gala 2024. However, recent buzz suggests that she will be skipping the annual ball this time as she is busy with the shooting of Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD. Well, in 2018 Deepika dropped jaws when she decided to twin with the carpet in a crimson red gown by Prabal Gurung. She looked heavenly in this satin creation which hugged her sleek figure perfectly, while a hand-pleated train followed close behind. Deepika looked red hot, with a matching bold pout

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2018

Natasha Poonawalla’s nod to Choupette Lagerfeld

Philanthropist and socialite Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala veteran, served one of the most memorable looks at the annual ball last year. It was her fourth appearance. As a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, she paid homage to the designer’s beloved cat and furry muse Choupette Lagerfeld with her mirrored Schiaparelli gown. The futuristic metallic strapless outfit was shaped like a cat’s ears with pointy edges on top. Natasha flaunted her hourglass figure while beautifully honouring the theme of the ball

In your opinion, which Met Gala look served by an Indian celebrity is the most iconic so far?