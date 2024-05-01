Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra review Laapataa Ladies post OTT release: ‘Thank you for the entertainment and education’

Kiran Rao's satirical drama Laapataa Ladies is receiving accolades from audiences post its OTT release. The comedy based on missing brides is being praised for the performances by the debutant actors. Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt took to their social media handles to heap praise on the social dramedy. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies gets a second lease of life after OTT release, fans share favourite scenes from Kiran Rao film) Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra recently reviewed Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Alia, Priyanka give thumbs-up to Laapataa Ladies

Alia took to her Instagram stories as she wrote an appreciation post for the actors and Kiran for their work in Laapataa Ladies. She wrote, “Such a wonderful time at the movies…(heart emoji). These ladies @pratibha_rabta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen this side @ss_this_side @ravi_kishann) truly have my heart..@raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you…” Priyanka also pointed out at the educational storytelling and captioned her post as, “Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem (blessings and heart-shaped-eye emojis) make more movies!”

Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Priyanka Chopra calls Laapataa Ladies an educational film.

Kiran Rao feels small interventions can bring changes

Kiran, in an earlier interview with PTI had said that although most women have not experienced being under the veil, they could still relate to the film. She said, “There's some sort of universality in a woman's experience across classes and a lot of that goes unacknowledged, unseen or unrepresented in cinema.” Kiran further added, “Hearing the response to the film, I realised that it's possible to change the status quo with very small interventions and reclaim some space for ourselves, even within the setup that we, maybe, cannot change. That has been nice to hear from women.”

Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastav, and Ravi Kishan in crucial roles. It has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Cinemas and Kindling Pictures. Yash Raj Films had acquired its global distribution rights. Laapataa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix.