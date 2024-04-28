Priyanka Chopra enjoys ice cream with daughter Malti, gives sneak peak into her ‘life lately.’ Watch

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing glimpses about her shoot life and her recent trip to Switzerland as she took a break from her busy schedule to soak in the beauty of Crans Montana. Now, in a new video diary, the actor posted moments from her ‘life lately’, which consisted of taking Malti Marie for a stroll, enjoying ice cream with her, and practicing for the shoot. (Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra's France trip: Playtime with Malti Marie, juggling between The Bluff and Heads of State shooting) Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka's Instagram video

In the new post, Priyanka posted a video collage of her most recent whereabouts. It started with husband Nick Jonas making sure the fireplace is kept ready. Then, Malti is seen taking a walk by herself in the garden and pausing to touch the grass. A photo showed both mother and daughter enjoying ice cream together too.

Priyanka also enjoyed the beautiful scenic locations from her car window. Malti was also seen trying out a chocolate dish with the help of a spoon, all by herself. Priyanka also carried her on her lap for a walk. At a dessert shop, Malti was seen looking at the different pastries at the counter. She also visited the set of Priyanka, and was seen entering her vanity van. “Life lately.. (star emoji),” Priyanka captioned the post.

“She's living life to the full,” commented a fan. “You guys are the cutest,” said another. “I have watched this reel so many times its so beautiful,” gushed a second fan.

More details

Priyanka had recently shared Malti's special ID on the set of her new film. It is titled ‘Chief Troublemaker.’ Priyanka had shared several pictures from the sets of the films. In a picture, Malti was seen enjoying crepes while Priyanka had a drink. The actor captioned the post, "Lately (Movie camera, heart-eyes, croissant and ice cream emojis)."

Priyanka is currently shooting for Heads of State. She will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also feature Karl Urban. The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.