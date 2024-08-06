When Kareena Kapoor said she's a fan of Saif's 1st wife Amrita Singh: 'I always encouraged him to be friends with her'

‘Amrita will always have importance in Saif’s life'

When asked if Saif Ali Khan and her discuss past relationships, Kareena had said, "I respect the fact that Saif was married before and has two lovely children. I have been a fan of Amrita Singh. I haven't met her ever but I know her through her films. For me, she'll always have a place of importance in his life because she is Saif Ali Khan's first wife and the mother of his children. And, I've told Saif this."

'It was just a marriage that didn't work out'

She added, "I would want her to have that kind of respect always. This is what my parents have taught me. At the end of the day, it was just a marriage that didn't work out. I have always encouraged Saif to be friends with her because I think that would be great. I guess they will just need time but that's something that they would need to deal with. I will always respect her. As far as any other relationship of Saif is concerned, I don't think they really mattered."

Kareena and Saif married on October 16, 2012 and have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh (born in 2021). Saif and ex-wife Amrita have two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.