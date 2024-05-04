Deepak Tijori recalls Amrita Singh stopped Saif Ali Khan from supporting his film Pehla Nasha: 'It was a shock to me'

Deepak Tijori is making his directorial comeback with his upcoming film Tipppsy. The actor-director never shies away from giving candid statements about his colleagues. Deepak, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, recalled how Amrita Singh had once asked Saif Ali Khan not to support Deepak's film Pehla Nasha. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt gives a shoutout to Sadak co-star and ‘4 AM' friend Deepak Tijori: '30 plus years of shared laughter') Deepak Tijori recalled that Amrita Singh stopped Saif Ali Khan from supporting his film.

When Shah Rukh, Saif had a cameo in Deepak's film

Deepak, who has worked with Rahul Roy, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others in many films in the 90s, also played the protagonist in Pehla Nasha. The actor told that the film directed by Ashuotsh Gowariker had a sequence where Rahul Roy, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif had a special appearance.

When quizzed on Bollywood actors not supporting each other's films in-spite of being on cordial terms at parties, he said, “Yeah, I guess I could probably tell you a personal experience. I am talking about the year 1993. Back in ‘93, there was a film called Pehla Nasha that we were making. And, surprisingly, in that film, there was a scene in which we all want celebrities to come for a premiere for another character. Ashutosh Gowariker was the director, and we had friends. So, there was a moment when I was surprised when this thing exactly happened."

Deepak says Amrita told Saif not to support him

He further added, “So, apparently, there was Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan who were coming. So, Saif was getting read, and when he was getting ready at home, this was like his version. His then-wife (Amrita Singh) asked him, ’What are you doing? Where are you going? He said, ‘I’m going for a premiere. I'm going for a shoot. It's Deepak's premiere and I'm going to be a part of it.' She was like, ‘Really? How can you do this? We never did all these things you know. Who does this? Like you go and support somebody on a premiere show.’ So, it was a moment, which was a shock to me. This was apparently not really there in those (days). And trust me, if you see the period of 90s, there were people going everywhere to support everybody. But again, that's broken. For some time now, we don't see that happening.”

About Pehla Nasha

For the unversed, Pehla Nasha was a mystery-thriller. The movie also featured Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. It was a remake of Brian de Palma's 1984 thriller Body Double. Apart from Shah Rukh and Saif, Juhi Chawla and Sudesh Berry also had cameos in the film as themselves.

Deepak's upcoming film Tipppsy is a story of a group of girls who go on a bachelorette where things turn awry when they become tipsy. The movie features Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora and others in crucial roles. Tipppsy releases on May 10.