Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur said he would be ‘petrified’ of facing the camera: ‘Jeh is a born performer’

Saif Ali Khan's latest film Devara: Part 1 released in theatres last Friday. The actor has been busy promoting the film in the last few days. During a conversation with India Today, Saif spoke about his four children and said that there is no pressure on them to choose the same path as him and become an actor although two of them- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are on it. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Rahul Gandhi a 'brave and honest' politician: 'People were disrespecting him, he turned that around') Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jehangir.

What Saif said

During the interview, Saif said, “Carrying the family legacy forward, in terms of being a good person, or a successful person, or someone who has served the country well is different to being a movie star. There’s no pressure on them to become an actor, even though I think it’s a great job."

He went on to add, "Two of the elder kids are already actors, or want to be… Tim, at one point, said that he can’t bear the thought of getting up in front of people and saying lines, I would be petrified! I said that I completely understand. But now he tells me he’s looking forward to his school play. The youngest one is a born performer, if you ever see him, and I know where that comes from. So, there’s no pressure. It’s a great job. But, for me, they could be school teachers… As long as you’re happy.”

More details

Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif has two sons with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018. Ibrahim will be making his acting debut with the film Sarzameen, also starring Kajol.

Saif made his Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1, where he plays the antagonist. The pan-India action film stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film has been directed by Kortala Siva and has had a wide release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It has crossed ₹100 crore domestically and ₹200 crore globally within a span of two days.