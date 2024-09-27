Saif Ali Khan calls Rahul Gandhi a 'brave and honest' politician: 'People were disrespecting him, he turned that around'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has heaped praises on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a recent interview. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Saif picked Rahul as his choice among the ‘brave’ politicians of the country and credited him for reforming his public image. (Also read: Narendra Modi is glamorous, says Saif Ali Khan) Saif Ali Khan has heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi

Saif, who has been promoting his new film Devara Part 1, attended the India Today Conclave on Thursday. At the event, when asked what kind of a politician he liked, Saif replied, “I like a brave politician, an honest politician.”

Saif’s praise for Rahul Gandhi

The host then named PM Narendra Modi, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi as examples and asked Saif to name a brave politician from among them who could take India into the future, to which Saif replied, “I think they are all brave politicians. I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has been very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying and doing. And I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way.”

Saif’s praise for Rahul was shared widely on social media, predominantly by followers of the politician. The video is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter) with many calling it the star’s ‘endorsement’ for Rahul Gandhi. Incidentally, in the Amazon Prime Video series Taandav, Saif had played a character that many had called similar to Rahul Gandhi. The political thriller saw Saif play the heir apparent to a PM.

Saif’s new film release

Saif Ali Khan’s new film Devara Part 1 hit the screens on Friday. The pan-India action film stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Saif in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Kortala Siva and has had a wide release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film had impressive advance booking numbers and looks set to have a very strong opening day with many projecting a ₹100+-crore global haul on day one itself.