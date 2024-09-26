'Have you seen Modi's face these days?' Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed God taught a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by defeating the BJP in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Haryana Assembly elections, at Assandh, in Karnal district.(PTI)

"Have you seen PM Modi's face these days? Earlier, he used to claim that he has a 56-inch chest, and now he says that he has a direct connection with God. He panicked. He tells the countrymen that they are biological but he is non-biological and he will directly speak to God. But God taught him a lesson in (Lok Sabha) polls, and Awadhesh Singh (Samajwadi Party candidate) defeated BJP's candidate in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," he said in an election rally in Haryana.

During his campaign rally in the poll-bound state, he claimed PM Modi and the BJP-led Haryana government have destroyed the employment system in the state.

"What does Modi do? He gave away the farmland you have to Adani. The loans of Haryana farmers will not be waived off but he waived off the loans of capitalists," Rahul Gandhi said.

He claimed in the US, people from Haryana live in difficult conditions.

"A few days ago I went to America. I met young men from Haryana in my program in Texas. I saw the video from there. Do you want to understand Haryana today? In that video, I was told that 15-20 thousand people from Haryana are going to America. Then I met your brothers. 15-20 people sleep in one room," said the Congress leader.

Also read: Rahul says would fight in Parliament, take to streets to restore J&K statehood

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will give women gas worth ₹500 every month.

"For Mahila Shakti (women empowerment), we will be giving ₹500 gas every month, we will give two lakh jobs to the youth. We will give MSP guarantees to the farmer and insurance money as soon as the crop is destroyed,” he added.

The BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats. The party later formed a coalition government with support from JDU and TDP. The biggest surprise in the elections was the BJP's loss in Ayodhya, where the party inaugurated the Ram Temple in January.

With inputs from PTI, ANI