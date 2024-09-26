Menu Explore
'Narendra Modi would have inaugurated Pune Metro the sixth time': Supriya Sule's swipe

ByHT News Desk
Sep 26, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Supriya Sule attacked the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, saying the latter shouldn't have disturbed a busy person like PM Modi.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Pune was cancelled because of heavy rains, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule took a sharp jibe at the PM on Thursday, claiming he had already inaugurated the metro in the city five times.

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule addresses a press conference.(PTI)
Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule addresses a press conference.(PTI)

She said it would have been the sixth time that PM Modi inaugurated the same project in Pune.

"The inauguration of the metro for which PM Modi was scheduled to visit Pune, has already been done five times. It would have been the sixth time PM Modi came for the same work," she said.

Supriya Sule attacked the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, saying the latter shouldn't have disturbed a busy person like PM Modi.

"This is very shocking that the Maharashtra government was seeking time from a busy person like the PM for the same task..." she added.

Also read: Pune Metro line inauguration: PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rain

Narendra Modi was to flag off the metro train line from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects worth 22,600 crore.

The new date for his visit would be announced later.

After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's programme, was water-logged.

Also read: ‘Success of humanity lies in collective strength’: PM Modi at ‘Summit of Future’

"The PM's visit to Pune has been cancelled and the programme officially postponed," Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said.

Maharashtra Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said," The programme has been cancelled due to the orange alert (for heavy rains) issued for Thursday by the IMD. If there are rains, people coming for the programme may face hassles, so for the safety of the people, the programme has been cancelled."

Maharashtra, one of the biggest states in the country, will likely go to polls later this year.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

