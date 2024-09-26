Pune Metro: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Civil Court-Swargate line today | Check traffic restrictions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune has been cancelled due to heavy rains in the city, news agency ANI reported. Heavy water logging and mud slurry at SP College campus, where PM was to hold public rally after metro inauguration, has forced PM Modi to cancel his visit. The Pune metro stretch from District Court to Swargate spans 3.64 kilometres and includes three stations — Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate. In February, a test run was conducted on the route that passes beneath the Mutha riverbed between District Court and Budhwar Peth. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)

PM Modi was set to inaugurate the underground section of the city's Metro rail connecting Civil Court to Swargate. He was also planning to lay the foundation stone for the network's expansion from Swargate to Katraj, news agency PTI reported.

The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around ₹1,810 crore, said an official statement. The inauguration of this underground section will mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).

In addition to infrastructure push in Pune, Modi was to lay the foundation stone for the memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s first girl school at Bhidewada in memory of the noted social reformer.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in the city from 3 pm onwards and remain in force till the convoy passages are over. Entry for heavy vehicles have been banned on 13 roads, reported The Indian Express.

-The road from Savarkar Statue Square to Sarasbaug Puram Chowk will be closed for traffic. Alternate routes have been arranged from Sinhagad Road and Mitramandal Chowk.

-Vehicle passage will be stopped from Jedhe Chowk to Satara Road. Alternate road has been arranged via Vakhar Mahamandal and Market Yard Junction.

-Traffic from Seven Loves Chowk to Jedhe Chowk will be closed. Alternate route will be via Vakhar Mahamandal and Satara Road.

-Volga Chowk to Jedhe Chowk road will be closed to traffic. Vehicles will be diverted via Savarkar Chowk and Market Yard Junction.

-The two-way traffic between Kamgar Putla and Shivaji statue will be closed. Alternate routes are through Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk and Mangala Theatre.

-Tofkhana Chowk to Shivajinagar Court road will beclosed. Traffic will be diverted via PMC and Khude Chowk.

-Road from Na Si Phadke Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk will be closed. Alternate road is through Nilayam Bridge.

-Baburao Ghule to Ambil Odha junction road closed. Traffic will be diverted via Shastri Road.

Check allocated parking spaces

Parking of vehicles has been banned on ten important roads. Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has issued an order under Section 65 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 to uphold peace and order during PM Modi's visit to the city on Thursday.

According to the order, the following places have been marked as designated parking zones for vehicles - Neelayam Theatre, Vimaltai Garware School, Abasaheb Garware College, Kataria Secondary School, Patil Plaza, New English School Tilak Road, DP Road, Mhatre Bridge, New English School Ramanbaug, Harjivan Hospital, Savarkar Chowk, PMPML Ground, Puram Chowk, Neelayam Theatre, and Minerva Parking Mandai.