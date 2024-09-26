Sule, Joshi criticise BJP over Pune Metro inauguration

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Congress party leaders criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate single project six times. The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Congress party leaders criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate single project six times. (HT PHOTO)

Today, Prime Minister Modi will be in the city to inaugurate various projects including the underground metro corridor between Civil Court and Swargate. PM visited Pune five times earlier to inaugurate various metro corridors and inaugurated a metro corridor online from Kolkata.

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district, said, “The government has failed to undertake any other development projects in the city and so the PM has to inaugurate one single project six times.”

Mohan Joshi, Congress leader, said, “It is sad that the BJP is using the metro project to implement their political agenda. They have not undertaken or completed any other projects when they were in power.”