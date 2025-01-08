Alia Bhatt gives the classic white shirt-denim jeans ensemble a trendy spin as she leaves the back untucked. See inside

White shirt and blue denim jeans pair is evergreen. This timeless combination has such a synergy that is the epitome of classic style. The ultimate go-to for any occasion, from casual hangouts to semi-formal events. The simple understated elegance of a crisp white shirt and denim jeans is versatile without a question. In fact, this pair is a wardrobe essential, flattering with its comfortable fit and breezy elegance. Alia Bhatt stepped out in a white shirt and denim jeans, but she spun an interesting twist with the shirt's tuck, making the classic ensemble look trendy. Alia Bhatt makes shirt and jeans ensembles refreshing with a unique tucking style. (Instagram/@aliabhatt)

ALSO READ: Raha Kapoor holds on to dad Ranbir Kapoor, steals the spotlight in maasi Shaheen Bhatt's New Year vacation pics

More about her look

Everyone has a different style, even when it comes to classic ensembles. Alia Bhatt made the regular white shirt and jeans combo trendy with a smart tucking style. Her shirt-tucking technique proves that even classic outfits can be turned into something contemporary chic. She tucked the crisp white button-down collared shirt in the front, leaving the back untucked, creating a relaxed energy with the straight-fitting jeans.

Tucked white shirt and jeans have a definite structure, with a defined proportion and silhouette. While the front half-tucked style is more refined and contained, the back untucked lends an oversized look, almost like a shirt dress or a baggy blouse.

She further accessorized with burgundy pumps and golden hoops, along with a sleek ponytail. The look is both comfortable and chic, sticking to the basics while adding a modern twist.

To recreate the look, consider leaving your shirt untucked, either on the front or back, based on whichever style you wish to opt for. The back untucked shirt is certainly an unconventional style as generally the front is left half untucked. Don't forget to accessorise up with your favourite hoops and a complete ear stack. Lastly, for footwear, if it's a formal occasion, opt for pumps like Alia did, or if it's casual, then some comfy sneakers can complete your look.

More about her work

Alia Bhatt was last seen on-screen with Vedang Raina in Jigra, playing the character of a fierce sister. She has many projects on her slate. These include YRF's Spy Universe's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina opens up on the underwhelming response to Jigra, learnings from 2024: You question what you could have…