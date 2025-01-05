Raha Kapoor holds on to dad Ranbir Kapoor, steals the spotlight in maasi Shaheen Bhatt's New Year vacation pics

Shaheen's vacation dump

Ranbir held Raha on his lap in the family picture, whereas Alia placed her arm around them, standing beside. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara Sahni sat in the front of the yatcht for the picture, whereas the two mother-in-laws Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor stood at the other end, smiling. Director Ayan Mukerji, who is close friends with Ranbir and Alia, was also seen.

More details

The carousel also contained pictures and videos from the trip, one of which contained a selfie with Alia, and another with Soni. In the caption, she shared a quote from Neil Gaiman which read: "I hope you will have a wonderful year, that you’ll dream dangerously and outrageously,

that you’ll make something that didn’t exist before you made it, that you will be loved and that you will be liked,

and that you will have people to love and to like in return.

And, most importantly (because I think there should be more kindness and more wisdom in the world right now), that you will, when you need to be, be wise, and that you will always be kind.

Neil Gaiman."

Earlier last week, Alia took to Instagram to share pictures from the getaway. “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy new year all,” she wrote as a caption while sharing a series of clicks from her recent New Year celebration with the Kapoor family and her mother, Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra. She will be seen next with Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. While he'll also star in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part adaptation of the Ramayana, Alia will headline Alpha. Meanwhile, Ayan is busy directing War 2.