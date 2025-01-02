Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they enjoy New Year getaway with Raha in Thailand. See pics

The pictures shared by Alia are a fuzzy reflection of her family getaway, filled with cuddles, kisses, and breathtaking sunset moments.

Insta update

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram to share pictures from the getaway. “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy new year all,” she wrote as a caption while sharing a series of clicks from her recent New Year celebration with the Kapoor family and her mother, Soni Razdan.

In the first photo, Alia was seen smiling with joy as Ranbir kissed her on the cheek. Meanwhile, Raha had a serious expression towards the selfie camera, which left fans amused. The second image shows Alia holding Raha as she looks up in the sky.

There is one clip which shows Alia enjoying the beauty of Thailand while cycling around. One picture shows Ranbir, Raha and Alia enjoying a beautiful sea view from their yacht, while another photograph shows them looking into the camera while sitting on the yacht. In other photographs, she is posing with her friends and family members including Shaheen, Neetu and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia's fans couldn't contain their excitement as they caught a glimpse of the family together. They flooded the comments section with love and adoration for the trio.

“Raha is everything dreamy,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “Rahapieeeee”.

“Raha is the cutest,” read one comment, while one read, “Raha is such a mood”. “Raha finally decided to show her face on camera,” wrote one user.

About the New Year celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha Kapoor celebrated the New Year's eve in Thailand this week. Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's sister, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a family portrait of everyone she's vacationing in Thailand with. She captioned the post, “Memories made together last a lifetime (red heart emoji)”. The picture included Ranbir, Alia, Raha, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Alia's sister and producer Shaheen Bhatt, their mother and actor Soni Razdan, Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara among others.

Film work

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Love & War. While he'll also star in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part adaptation of the Ramayana, Alia will headline Alpha. Ayan is busy directing War 2. Meanwhile, Neetu will next appear in Letters To Mr. Khanna. Soni Razdan will star in Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal.