Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor enjoy first sunset of 2025 with extended family in Thailand. See pic

ByDevansh Sharma
Jan 02, 2025 08:29 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor shared on Instagram an extended family portrait from their New Year's celebration in Thailand.

Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha Kapoor celebrated the New Year's eve in Thailand this week. The couple are holidaying there with the extended Kapoor family. While these don't include Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, but the Sahnis and Bhatts are present. (Also Read – ‘No pic with Alia Bhatt?’: Actor’s fans raise eyebrows at Riddhima Sahni’s New Year post; she makes a prompt correction)

Extended Kapoor family's New Year's celebration in Thailand.
Extended Kapoor family's New Year's celebration in Thailand.

Riddhima Kapoor shares family portrait

Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's sister and Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a family portrait of everyone she's vacationing in Thailand with. She captioned the post, “Memories made together last a lifetime (red heart emoji).” She added the hashtags: Family holiday, New Year 2025, and Thailand diaries.

Familiar faces in the group photo included Ranbir (in a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap), Alia (in a pink tank top), Raha (in father Ranbir's arms), filmmaker Ayan Mukerji (in a white shirt), Alia's sister and producer Shaheen Bhatt, their mother and actor Soni Razdan (in a printed cord set), Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor (in a white top and grey cardigan), Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara among others.

Riddhima also posted a picture with Bharat, in which the two are replicating Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic pose from James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster romance Titanic. She captioned the post, “Mandatory pose (blue heart and grin emojis),” and added the hashtag Thailand Diaries. Bharat also added these pictures and a few more on his Instagram handle. These also included one in which Riddhima is replicating the Titanic pose with mother Neetu.

Ranbir, Alia's New Year's Eve

A touching video of Ranbir running to embrace Alia as the clock struck midnight was shared by Neetu on her Instagram stories. As the clock ticked closer to midnight on January 1, the Kapoor family was filled with anticipation. In a candid moment caught on video, Ranbir, dressed in black and smiling broadly, quickly ran towards Alia to share a tight hug.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Love & War. While he'll also star in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part adaptation of the Ramayana, Alia will headline Alpha. Ayan is busy directing War 2. Meanwhile, Neetu will next appear in Letters To Mr. Khanna. Soni Razdan will star in Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On