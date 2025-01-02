Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor enjoy first sunset of 2025 with extended family in Thailand. See pic

Riddhima Kapoor shares family portrait

Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's sister and Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a family portrait of everyone she's vacationing in Thailand with. She captioned the post, “Memories made together last a lifetime (red heart emoji).” She added the hashtags: Family holiday, New Year 2025, and Thailand diaries.

Familiar faces in the group photo included Ranbir (in a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap), Alia (in a pink tank top), Raha (in father Ranbir's arms), filmmaker Ayan Mukerji (in a white shirt), Alia's sister and producer Shaheen Bhatt, their mother and actor Soni Razdan (in a printed cord set), Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor (in a white top and grey cardigan), Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara among others.

Riddhima also posted a picture with Bharat, in which the two are replicating Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic pose from James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster romance Titanic. She captioned the post, “Mandatory pose (blue heart and grin emojis),” and added the hashtag Thailand Diaries. Bharat also added these pictures and a few more on his Instagram handle. These also included one in which Riddhima is replicating the Titanic pose with mother Neetu.

Ranbir, Alia's New Year's Eve

A touching video of Ranbir running to embrace Alia as the clock struck midnight was shared by Neetu on her Instagram stories. As the clock ticked closer to midnight on January 1, the Kapoor family was filled with anticipation. In a candid moment caught on video, Ranbir, dressed in black and smiling broadly, quickly ran towards Alia to share a tight hug.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Love & War. While he'll also star in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part adaptation of the Ramayana, Alia will headline Alpha. Ayan is busy directing War 2. Meanwhile, Neetu will next appear in Letters To Mr. Khanna. Soni Razdan will star in Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal.