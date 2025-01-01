‘No pic with Alia Bhatt?’: Actor’s fans raise eyebrows at Riddhima Sahni’s New Year post; she makes a prompt correction

Riddhima shares selfie with her family but not Alia

Earlier, both Neetu and Riddhima posted a carousel of photos on Instagram. Riddhima also clicked several selfies and shared them on her social media platform. Fans noticed that the selfies were with Neetu, Ranbir, Bharat Sahni, Samara and even Soni. However, she didn't post any selfies with Alia Bhatt.

Sharing the photos, Riddhima wrote, "The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes. Happy New Year, insta Fam."

People criticise Riddhima

Reacting to the post, a person asked, "Why didn't she get snapped by Alia?" A comment read, "No photo with @aliaabhatt." "Are you serious? No pic with Alia," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Focusing on no pic with Alia Bhatt."

Riddhima shares pic with Alia

Following this, on Wednesday, Riddhima shared a selfie clicked by Alia. It also featured Riddhima and Neetu. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera. Riddhima captioned the post, "This is us (red heart emojis) #familyfirst."

About Riddhima, her family

Riddhima is the daughter of Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. They have a daughter Samara Sahni.

Riddhima recently appeared in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. The show also stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

About Alia's films

Alia has several exciting projects lined up. She will star alongside Sharvari in Alpha, a spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, is set to hit theatres on Christmas this year. Alia is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which features Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.