Ranbir Kapoor runs to give Alia Bhatt a hug, snuggles with Raha as they welcome New Year with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed the New Year with their daughter Raha Kapoor on Tuesday night. Their family members, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Samara Sahni, were also part of the bash. (Also Read | Raha Kapoor waves and blows kisses at paparazzi at Mumbai airport, leaves Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor laughing. Watch) (L-R) Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Samara Sahni celebrated New Year together.

Ranbir, Alia, Neetu, Raha, Soni pose for family photo

Taking to Instagram, Neetu posted a bunch of photos from their evening. In a photo, Ranbir Kapoor held Raha in his arms as she wrapped her hands around him. Raha was seen with her back to the camera.

Alia stood next to him and kept her hand on Ranbir's. They twinned in black outfits--she wore a dress, and he opted for a sweatshirt and trousers. Soni stood next to Alia, wearing a red dress. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a black dress with a knee-high slit. Riddhima wore a white top and black trousers.

Raha Kapoor was seen in a red and white dress. Bharat opted for a black shirt and olive green pants. Samara was seen in a T-shirt and denims. Neetu also posted several selfies she clicked with her children. Sharing the photos, Neetu captioned it, "Happy 2025 (two hearts and cherry blossom emojis)."

Ranbir hugs Alia as they welcome New Year

All of them welcomed the New Year outdoors amid fireworks at an undisclosed location. The seating arrangement was made on a huge lawn next to a swimming pool with the sea near it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu shared a clip in which Ranbir was seen running towards Alia as they welcomed the new year. Riddhima also posted several photos on Instagram. She wrote, "The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes. Happy New Year, Instagram Fam."

Recently, they were seen at the Mumbai airport flying out of the city. Raha blew kisses at the paparazzi as Alia and Ranbir laughed. She also said "bye" to the photographers. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. Raha was born in November 2022.

About Alia, Ranbir's films

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal.