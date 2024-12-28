Menu Explore
Raha Kapoor waves and blows kisses at paparazzi at Mumbai airport, leaves Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor laughing. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 28, 2024 07:23 AM IST

Before entering the terminal building, Alia Bhatt too waved at the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were also seen at the airport.

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, flew out of Mumbai on Friday evening. Several videos and pictures of the trio at the airport emerged on social media platforms. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Raha will welcome their New Year on a family vacation at an unknown destination. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend cosy Christmas evening with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt. See pics)

Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor weer seen at the Mumbai airport.
Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor weer seen at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir, Alia, Raha fly out of Mumbai

In a clip, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt reached the airport with Raha Kapoor. As Alia carried Raha in her arms, she looked around. As the paparazzi called Raha, she turned around and waved with a smile on her face. This made Alia and Ranbir laugh. Raha also blew kisses at the paparazzi. Before entering the terminal building, Alia too waved at the paparazzi.

For the travel, Alia wore a white shirt over a matching top, pants and shoes. Ranbir was seen in a blue shirt, denims and shoes. Both of them carried backpacks. Raha was seen in a white outfit and matching shoes. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were also seen at the airport.

Fans react to Raha's gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "I don’t know celebrities nor their kids, but Raha makes me smile every time she comes on my feed; she’s adorable." "That’s called a kid...no ego, no show-off bass, only love," read a comment. A person wrote, "Omg, she is so comfortable with media now." "She is maintaining Raj Kapoor's legacy well," commented another fan.

"Raha is very well groomed by her parents!" said an Instagram user. "Such an adorable and friendly baby," read another comment. Earlier, on Christmas, Raha stole everyone's attention with her appearance at Kapoor's annual Christmas bash. The toddler gave flying kisses and waved at the photographers.

About Raha

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Alia, Ranbir's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25 next year.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan in the pipeline.

