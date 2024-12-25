Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend cosy Christmas evening with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor had a busy Christmas this year as they spent quality time with their families in Mumbai. After attending the annual Kapoor lunch, the couple spent the evening with Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. (Also Read: Inside Kapoor family Christmas: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha, Agastya Nanda, Navya light up the family pics) Alia Bhatt spent Christmas evening with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Christmas evening

“Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like,” wrote Alia posting pictures and giving fans a glimpse of her Christmas. The first picture sees her cosying up to Ranbir as he holds Raha in his arms. Another sees her hugging Shaheen tightly with a goofy expression on her face.

She also posed for pictures with Soni and other family members. In one picture, she also looks content as she tucks into dessert. Alia wore a red dress for the Kapoor family lunch and a white one for the evening with Christmas-themed antlers. Neetu Kapoor also attended the festivities in the evening.

The Kapoor family Christmas lunch

Neetu posted a happy picture on her Instagram after the lunch, writing, “Family Christmas celebration.” The picture shows Raha in Alia’s arms, all smiles, while Ranbir looks cheery. Ranbir’s niece and nephew, Agastya Nanda and Navya, also look happy to be there, with the former hugging his aunt, Nitasha Nanda. Randhir Kapoor and Babita took centerstage along with Neetu.

Upcoming work

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which was released in December last year. He will soon star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Filming for both films is in progress, and they are expected to be released in theatres in 2026.

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra this year. She will also star in Love and War with Ranbir, their second film after Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva. She is also shooting for Shiv Rawali’s spy film Alpha, which will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe.