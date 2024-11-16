Menu Explore
Neetu Kapoor reacts as Riddhima Kapoor shares pic with niece Raha Kapoor, calls her 'my popsicle'. See pic

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 16, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Riddhima Kapoor shared an adorable picture of herself with little Raha Kapoor. In it, the toddler wore a blue cap and a mask.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni treated fans with an adorable glimpse of her niece and "popsicle" Raha Kapoor, which is sure to melt hearts. Raha, the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is already winning over fans with her cuteness, and this latest post is no exception.

Riddhima Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, reacted to her post with niece, Raha Kapoor.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Riddhima shared an adorable picture of herself with little Raha Kapoor, who was wearing a blue cap and a mask. Although Raha's face wasn't visible, Riddhima's happy expression showed just how precious the moment was.

Riddhima captioned the photo, "With my popsicle with heart emojis and the hashtag #BuabhatijiTime. Raha's grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding "Awww" with several heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Alia dropped an adorable picture on the occasion of Raha's second birthday. The picture showed Alia and Ranbir looking adorably at the newborn. Alia cradled baby Raha while Ranbir wrapped his arms around them.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, mommy Alia wrote, "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake ."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
