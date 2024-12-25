Inside Kapoor family Christmas: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha, Agastya Nanda, Navya light up the family pics

The Kapoor family is known for holding an annual cosy Christmas lunch that sees the whole family spend quality time together. Neetu Kapoor and Navya Nanda took to their Instagrams on Wednesday evening to give fans a glimpse of this year’s celebrations. (Also Read: Raha Kapoor in holiday mood as she says ‘hi’ to paparazzi, blows flying kisses as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt smile. Watch) The Christmas family pic Neetu Kapoor posted on her Instagram.

The Kapoor family Christmas bash

Neetu posted a picture of the Kapoor family smiling wide for a family picture, writing, “Family Christmas celebration.” The picture sees Raha cuddling up to her mom, Alia Bhatt, while her dad, Ranbir Kapoor, looks cheery. Agastya Nanda and Navya also look happy to be there with Randhir Kapoor and Babita taking centerstage along with Neetu.

Navya also posted the family picture on her Instagram, along with another of her posing for a click with her cousin and aunt Nitasha Nanda. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh were missed the celebrations as they’re on a vacation. Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor also seem to have missed out on the revelry.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ranbir and Alia were clicked, arriving with Raha at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch. Raha sweetly greeted the paparazzi waiting there and even blew a kiss at them as they went inside.

Upcoming work

Ranbir, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal will soon star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Filming for both films is in progress and are expected to be released in theatres in 2026. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra this year. She will also star in Love and War with Ranbir, their second film together after Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva. She is also shooting for Shiv Rawali’s spy film Alpha, which will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Agastya debuted with the Netflix film Archies last year and will soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.