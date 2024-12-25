Raha Kapoor in holiday mood as she says ‘hi’ to paparazzi, blows flying kisses as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt smile. Watch

It's one year of Raha Kapoor's mooh dikhai (face unveiling). Last year on Christmas, parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose to disclose their daughter's face for the first time to the paparazzi cameras as they arrived for the annual Kapoor family Christmas luncheon. This year, there was another first for Raha. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan responds to allegations that he behaved inappropriately with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani) Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt at the annual Kapoor family Christmas luncheon.

Raha says ‘hi’

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Ranbir, Alia, and Raha arriving for the Kapoor family luncheon. Alia stepped out of the car first and requested the paparazzi, “Koi chillana mat please (please don't shout anyone).” Ranbir stepped out of the car next, with Raha in his arms. Raha loudly said a long “Hi” to the paparazzi as soon as she spotted them, much to the amusement of her parents.

But as the paparazzi started calling out their names, began giving instructions, and started clicking pictures with bright flashes, Raha got affected, dropped her smile, and turned away from the photographers. However, as Ranbir and Alia began to leave with Raha, the paparazzi started saying “bye," to which Raha responded by waving her hand and blowing some flying kisses towards them.

Internet reacts

“AWWWWWDORABLE (crying, red heart, and teary-eyed emojis),” commented an Instagram user. Another wrote, “Soo cute voice.” “One year ago we saw her face for first time and now she is waving and saying hi! (red heart and heart eyes emojis),” pointed out a third one. “Voice (red heart emoji),” stated a fourth comment, while a fifth one read, “She is all grown up (red heart emoji).”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have begun filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal. The film will mark the couple's reunion on screen four years after Ayan Mukerji's supernatural epic Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. It's slated to release in cinemas in June 2026.

Ranbir will also star as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in Shiv Rawail's spy thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari. It's slated to release in cinemas next Christmas.