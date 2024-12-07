Jigra on OTT verdict: Hansal Mehta calls it better than ‘trash peddled as blockbusters’; Twitter praises Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's latest movie Jigra did not get a lot of love in theatres despite positive reviews. But it seems like it just might find an audience after it's arrival on Netflix this Friday. Several people have been leaving their review of the film on Twitter after finally giving it a watch. (Also read: Jigra review: Alia Bhatt emulates Amitabh Bachchan's intensity; Vasan Bala's thriller doesn’t let you down) Alia Bhatt plays a sister on a mission to save her captive brother in Jigra.

OTT verdict

Among them, was ace director Hansal Mehta. He called the movie ‘better than trash blockbusters’. “Very late in the day but finally saw ‘Jigra’. It’s full of Jigra. Vasan’s Jigra. Alia’s Jigra. Karan’s Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn’t set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress, somebody without the cover of romance or relationships - yet we feel. Not necessarily in the way mainstream cinema forces us to feel but through a narrative that is unrelenting, free of essential tropes and carries the filmmaker’s signature."

"The music by Achint is just terrific and adds to the mood of this thrilling ride. Of course Vasan’s customary hat-tips abide and might feel a tad unnecessary also. But what the hell. This is good filmmaking, far removed from what trash gets peddled in the name of ‘giant blockbusters’. Go Vasan go! #VasanBala, @somenmishra0 @KaranJoharTeam #AliaBhatt @ach1nt. Don’t see any of you here on this place called X. Hope you get the message and power to follow your Jigra no matter what! Watch Jigra on @NetflixIndia,” he wrote.

Others on Twitter also praised the movie, specially the slick cinematography. “#Jigra has been watched. Superb film! Very well made too cinematography, editing, music everything could feel lot of thoughts and work went through it. Alia bhatt is HER 💥💥 highly recommended. #oneperfectframe,” wrote a person as they shared a beautiful frame of Alia and Vedang softly overlapping.

Another person wrote, “it's a great watch.. highly engaging with it's performance, cinematography and soundtrack.”

Multiple people also praised the final scene. “The climax scene of jigra is literally everything and the best part about the movie for me,” wrote a person. Another glowing review read, "#Jigra review: 4/5 >> Excellent movie, excellent cinematography, good plot the story could've been better, the first half is rushed, 2nd half is a great. Overall: A one time watch film, cuz there is nothing extra that you'd explore after watching it again."

Lead actor Alia also got praise. “I thought it was really good film. Really good performances from all actors specially Alia. Different type of role. #Jigra,” wrote a person on Twitter. Someone else called it, "Performance of the year! Argue with the wall #AliaBhatt #Jigra."

About Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film marks Bhatt's solo release in 2024. The film, which also stars Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, and Vivek Gomber in supporting roles, was available for streaming on Netflix starting December 6, 2024.

Jigra follows the story of Satya Anand, played by Alia Bhatt, a devoted sister who embarks on a dangerous and emotional journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand, portrayed by Vedang Raina.

The film delves into themes of family, sacrifice, and determination, offering a gripping narrative with high stakes. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Jigra's script was co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. One of the key highlights of the movie is the recreation of the iconic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka', featuring Vedang Raina's vocal performance, adding a nostalgic yet contemporary touch to the film.

Jigra faced tough competition at the box office during its initial run, with the RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video emerging as the bigger hit. Vicky… has also landed on Netflix this week.

The latter film earned ₹5.71 crore on its opening Friday, overshadowing Alia Bhatt's film, which struggled to make an impact at the box office.