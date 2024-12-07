Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT release: Where to watch Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao film

Vicky Vidya out on Netflix!

Netflix India shared the poster of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on their Instagram account, and added the caption, “Apni VHS tapes nikal lijiye, unki woh wali CD aapke screen par aane wali hain (Take out the VHS tapes, the CD of them will soon appear on screen). Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix, out 7 December.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video follows newly married couple Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), along with their family, as they go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat's character, Chanda Rani, and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

More details

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The music by Sachin Jigar works in the situations, yet nothing stands out. Daler Mehndi is back with Na Na Na Na Na Re, which might have sounded like a great idea on paper. But the film gets so out of hand, I wish someone had told ‘Na Re’ to the makers when they were making this film suffering from an identity crisis.”

The film is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.