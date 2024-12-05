Menu Explore
Jigra OTT release date out, fans hope Alia Bhatt film gets due love after dismal box office performance

BySantanu Das
Dec 05, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Jigra marked Alia Bhatt's solo release of 2024. The film was directed by Vasan Bala and also co-starred Vedang Raina.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra has an OTT release date! Director Vasan Bala's thriller, also starring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and Vivek Gomber in supporting roles, is all set to release on Netflix. On Thursday, Netflix India took to their official Instagram account and shared that Jigra will be premiering on December 6. (Also read: Vasan Bala says Jigra's box office performance was his responsibility: ‘Alia Bhatt trusted me with that choice’)

Alia Bhatt in a still from Jigra.
Alia Bhatt in a still from Jigra.

Jigra OTT release date

Netflix India shared the poster of Jigra on their Instagram account with the caption, “Phoolon aur taaron ne kaha hai, ulti ginti shuru karlo (stars emoticon) Jigra is arriving tomorrow on Netflix.”

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister, Satya Anand (Alia), who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand (Vedang Raina). Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan.

The film underperformed at the box office when it released during Dusshera, making it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of her career.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the announcement of Jigra's OTT release date, a fan commented: “Definitely watching this one. Cos I haven't watched this in theatres. Thank you for releasing soon on Netflix.” Another said, “Hopefully this film gets its rightfully deserved due now.. cause it hurts to see such a well made film not getting the recognition.” A comment read, “Can't wait to watch.”

Since its release, the film has faced a number of controversies, including the negativity surrounding Alia’s casting in the movie. Actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla Kumar recently commented that the film, a jailbreak drama, resembled the plot line of her last film, Savi. She had also accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers of Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced a "fake collection" to deceive the public.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
