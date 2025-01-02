Raha Kapoor steals the show in 47K dress for New Year's Eve as mom Alia Bhatt wears a mini worth less than 7K

Alia Bhatt celebrated the New Year with Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and the rest of their extended family. While Alia donned a simple black mini dress for the New Year's Eve celebrations, her daughter stole the show in a cute poppy-printed dress. If you loved their OOTDs, we found the price and where to get the exact look. Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with their family.

What is the price of Raha and Alia's dress?

Alia and Ranbir's daughter, Raha Kapoor, looked adorable in a cotton floral printed dress by Dolce and Gabbana. It is called the Poppy-Print Cotton Dress and is available on Farfetch. It is worth USD 555, which is approximately ₹47,597.

Raha Kapoor's D&G dress is worth ₹47k.

Alia's black mini dress is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite clothing label Summer Somewhere. It is called the Annecy Dress and is available on the brand's official website. The ensemble comes at an affordable cost of ₹6,590.

Alia Bhatt's black OOTD is worth ₹6.6k approximately.

More about Alia's look

Alia's black linen dress features a plunging V neckline, balloon sleeves with cinched cuffs, a fitted bodice, and a flared mini-length skirt. She styled the ensemble with slides from Tory Burch, gold earrings, a messy bun, and minimal glowing makeup.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor, shared the pictures from the celebrations. While Neetu captioned the photos, “Happy 2025 💕🌸,” Riddhima wrote, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes” 💫❤️🥳 Happy New Year insta Fam ❤️🧿💫⭐️.” Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Raha, the family photo also featured Neetu Kapoor, Riddhi, Soni Razdan, Bharat Sahni, and Samara Sahni.

About Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. In 2024, the couple celebrated their daughter's second birthday. Alia shared a beautiful family photo that featured her cradling a 'few weeks old' Raha as Ranbir looks lovingly at them.

“2 years today 💛💛💛💛 & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever…happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake,” she captioned the post.