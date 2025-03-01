Madhu Chopra finally reveals if Priyanka Chopra is a part of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been rumoured to be making her comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film, SSMB 29. While the actor has dropped several hints for her fans, her mother, Madhu Chopra, has finally addressed the speculation in an interview with Lehren Retro. Madhu Chopra confirms Priyanka Chopra is a part of SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29.

Madhu Chopra confirms Priyanka is a part of SSMB 29

When the interviewer brought up reports about Priyanka being part of SSMB 29, which have been circulating on social media, Madhu Chopra subtly confirmed her involvement, saying, "Vahin shooting pe hain voh" (She is shooting the film). She also nodded in agreement when the interviewer mentioned that Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot.

When Priyanka hinted at being a part of SSMB 29

This comes just days after speculation about her joining SSMB 29 as the lead heroine surfaced online, leaving fans excited. The rumours gained further traction when Priyanka shared a video documenting her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad, featuring Roar of RRR as the background music. After landing in Hyderabad, she teased the beginning of a "new chapter" by sharing pictures from her visit to the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana.

On Instagram, she wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite. Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."

Her posts convinced many fans that she was part of SSMB 29 and was in Hyderabad to complete the filming process. However, neither Priyanka nor the makers of SSMB 29 have officially confirmed her involvement.

About SSMB 29

The details of SSMB 29 have been kept under wraps. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story, and the film is touted to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony in January. However, to maintain secrecy around Mahesh Babu’s look, the makers have not released any pictures from the event.