Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra's mom says she was ‘very focused’ on Bajirao Mastani set: Sanjay Leela Bhansali isn’t an easy director

BySantanu Das
Mar 01, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra played Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film released in 2015.

Actor Priyanka Chopra received rave reviews for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. The historical drama film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too, but it was Priyanka's turn as Kashibai that stood out to fans. In an interview with Lehren, Priyanka's mother chose Kashibai as one of the most ‘difficult’ roles of her career and revealed that the actor was extremely focused during the shoot of the film. (Also read: Teen Priyanka Chopra chose dull clothes, locked up herself after getting ‘unwanted attention’ from boys in Bareilly)

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani.
Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani.

‘Kashibai was very hard’

When asked to choose a favourite from Priyanka's performances, Madhu Chopra chose Barfi and Bajirao Mastani. She then went into detail about the time she shot Bajirao Mastani and said, “Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything. Sanjay [Leela] Bhansali is not an easy director, and to keep him pleased in the sense that he is satisfied with the performance… that was the target. That was something she was very focused on. There were no distractions, she would not even talk inside her van during that time.”

More details

During the interview, Madhu also added that she did not know if there was a fallout between Priyanka and Bhansali when she was not offered the lead in his previous film Ram Leela, although she did a special number called Ram Chahe Leela. Priyanka was rather happy when she was approached for Mary Kom later, a film that was produced by Bhansali.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Heads of State and the second season of Citadel. The actor is also touted to star in SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu. An official announcement is expected to be made soon regarding the same.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On