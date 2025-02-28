Teen Priyanka Chopra chose dull clothes, locked up herself after getting ‘unwanted attention’ from boys in Bareilly

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Lehren, talked about the time Priyanka was still in school and had just returned from the US to her hometown in Bareilly after a period of four years. Her accent and lifestyle attracted a lot of ‘unwanted’ attention, to a degree where a boy even tried to enter their house one night. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mother recalls how Bareilly was unkind to actor in 2000, called her Miss World win ‘naari shoshan’) Priyanka Chopra got quite the culture shock after returning from US to India.

What Madhu said

During the interview, Madhu recalled the time and said in Hindi, “There was a big drama. When she reached Bareilly, the standards were very different. She had a different dressing sense, talk with a heavy accent. We sent her to a convent school and her father had given strict instructions never to go out alone. There were boys who would follow our car often. We started to feel a little unsafe. I told her dad and he suggested to admit her to an army school. In between all of this, suddenly one day a boy crossed the fence and entered our house!”

‘She was attracting unwanted attention’

She went on to add what happened next. “That was scary. The next day the entire house was closed off with big bars, from the boundary wall to the terrace. Leave boys, even monkeys could not enter. She was attracting unwanted attention, and as parents we were very overtly protective. She had come after a long time and did not want any trouble happening," she added. Madhu then added that after this incident she went shopping and chose dull clothes and altered her wardrobe completely. After that she did not choose western clothes in Bareilly.

Priyanka made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Priyanka is touted to star in SS Rajamouli's next, alongside Mahesh Babu. An official announcement is expected to be made soon regarding the project. She will be next seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.