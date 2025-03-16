AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu wishes him ‘speedy recovery’, reveals they are not officially divorced yet

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman suffered dehydration and was rushed to a Chennai hospital on Sunday. The hospital then gave an update saying that the music composer was discharged after a routine checkup. Bollywood music composer and singer AR Rahman poses for a photograph with his wife Saira Banu as they arrive at the wedding. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

Now his wife Saira Banu has released a statement wishing for his ‘speedy recovery’ while addressing everyone and requesting not to call her Rahman's ex-wife as the two of them are not officially divorced yet. Rahman and Saira announced their separation in November of last year. (Also read: AR Rahman suffered dehydration, son says he's doing well now: ‘My father felt a bit weak’)

What Saira Banu said

Saira Banu has now released a statement through Advocate Vandana Shah, who is the lawyer of the two of them, as per news agency ANI. The statement read, "I wish him (AR Rahman) a speedy recovery. I received the news that he suffered chest pain and underwent angioplasty. By the grace of god, he is fine now. I would also like to say that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife. We have just separated because I was not doing well for the last few years and I did not want to stress him. I request everyone not to call me his ex-wife..."

Announcement of separation

AR Rahman and Saira Banu had announced their separation last year after 29 years of marriage. In a statement posted by Vandana, they had shared, “After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A.R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.” The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children - Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Meanwhile, their son AR Ameen shared a health update of Rahman via his Instagram Stories. It read, “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I’m happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!”