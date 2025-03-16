AR Rahman admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain: report

ExwfOscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has been admitted to a Chennai hospital after he complained about chest pain. The music maestro is at Apollo hospital on Greams Road, as per an India Today report. AR Rahman is reportedly undergoing an angiogram.

AR Rahman at hospital

Rahman (58) was taken to the hospital at 7:30 am and underwent a few tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram. Sources from the hospital have said that he may undergo an angiogram.

Last month, AR Rahman performed with Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai. A week later, he was also spotted at the music launch of his film Chaava.

Ex-wife Saira Banu was also ill recently

Recently, Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu, was also hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

"On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery," the statement shared on Instagram read.

"She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless. Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers," it further read.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after nearly 29 years of marriage. In a statement shared by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.