AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce lawyer doesn’t rule out reconciliation, says kids’ custody not discussed yet

Ever since AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their divorce, several questions about the further proceedings have emerged. Now, lawyer Vandana Shah has come out to talk about who will take custody of the three kids they share together.

On kids’ custody

During a conversation with Vicky Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Vandana discussed the divorce of the two, which shocked their fans globally.

In the interview, she was asked where the kids would be going in this case: with their mother or with the father. To which, she said, “That’s not decided yet... It is yet to be decided... But some of them are adults, they are free to choose who they stay with”.

She was also asked if huge alimony is attached to the case. Vandana said she doesn’t want to comment on the same but defended Saira saying she is not a money-minded person. They have been married for 29 years, and no one has heard about Saira in the public space in a loud manner.

Vandana doesn’t rule out reconciliation between the two. She said, “I have not said that reconciliation is not possible. I am an eternal optimist, and I always talk about love and romance. The joint statement is quite clear. It talks about pain and separation. It's a long marriage and a lot of thought has gone into coming to this decision, but nowhere have I said that reconciliation is not possible”.

About the split

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement. Saira Banu first announced the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.

