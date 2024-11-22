Bassist Mohini Dey on people linking her separation to AR Rahman’s divorce: ‘Energy is not worth spending on rumours'

Ever since AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their divorce, there has been a conversation linking the award-winning composer to his bassist Mohini Dey, who incidentally announced the end of her marriage on the same day. Now, Mohini has reacted to all the chatter. Also read: AR Rahman's son Ameen compares father to a baby while calling out ‘baseless’ rumours on divorce Earlier this week, AR Rahman and Saira announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

Mohini reacts

Mohini took to Instagram Stories to address things being said about her divorce, indirectly addressing link-up rumours with the Oscar-winning composer. She shared that she is turning down all the interview requests coming her way. Mohini has performed with Rahman for years.

She wrote, “I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it's about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy (sic)”.

Earlier in the day, AR Rahman’s son, Ameen, strongly condemned the “baseless” rumours connecting his parents’ separation to the bassist Mohini Dey.

Through a post on his Instagram, Ameen said, “My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us. #EPI (sic).”

In her Instagram Stories, his daughter Raheema shared a statement that read, “Always remember… Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” She then wrote, “Honestly, get a life.”

About the split

Earlier this week, AR Rahman and Saira announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, chalking it down to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'. The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children - Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. The couple has requested privacy in a joint statement that was shared by their lawyer.

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement. Saira Banu first announced the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.

The couple married in 1995 and have three kids together. Their lawyer has said that the couple is aiming for an amicable divorce.