AR Rahman-Saira Banu, Mohini Dey-Mark Hartsuch separation ‘independent occurrences’: Advocate Vandana Shah

Music maestro A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday, after 29 years of marriage. In a statement issued by Banu’s advocate, Vandana Shah, it was revealed that the couple had experienced an “insurmountable gap” in their relationship, which led to the decision. Saira Banu's advocate Vandana Shah has dismissed claims of any connection between Rahman and Mohini's respective separation.

Hours later, Rahman’s bassist, Mohini Dey, 29, who has performed over 40 shows worldwide with the Oscar-winning composer, took to Instagram to announce split from her husband, Mark Hartsuch, sparking curiosity among netizens if the separations were linked.

When asked about the speculations regarding Rahman and Dey's split, Shah categorically denied it, stating that they were “independent occurrences.” “Not at all. There is no connection between that poor lady who has filed for divorce and this divorce (Dey and Hartsuch). These are two independent occurrences,” Shah tells us.

Shah further clarifies that Rahman and Banu’s separation was a mutual decision: “We have given out a joint statement. I think when marriages fail or go bad, it’s usually a joint decision from everyone. Otherwise, it would have been a one-sided sort of an acrimonious thing which would have been put out.”

Rahman, 57, and Saira Banu, 50, married in 1995 and have three children — Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Regarding rumours of property discussions between the couple since July, Shah says, “There has been no discussion about money at this stage because you have to understand it’s a very long marriage and they both are really dignified and private individuals and it was a marriage based on love. So there has been no discussion as yet and honestly speaking, even if there was, I wouldn’t be able to tell because that is something very private.”

Further, Shah mentions Rahman and Banu’s “dignified manner of carrying out the separation proceedings”, calling it “exemplary”. “Everybody has gone about this in a dignified manner and when you go through both the press releases, you see that both of them talk about pain, some sort of — I won’t use the word estrangement — but some insurmountable gap. They talk about love and that is what is different about this divorce,” she says, adding, “I also think what is different is that a press release was put out, and a joint press release was put out, and one doesn’t usually see that in an Indian divorce.”

On Tuesday night, Rahman and Banu released a joint statement announcing their separation. "On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways. After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read a part of the official statement.

The statement continued, “Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life.”

Mohini Dey announces separation from husband

In a surprising turn of events, just hours after Banu and Rahman announced their separation, Rahman’s 29-year-old bassist, Mohini Dey, shared on social media that she and her husband, musician Mark Hartsuch, had also separated. Dey wrote, “With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's marriage

AR Rahman and Saira Banu got married in 1995. In a 2012 interview on Simi Grewal's show, Rahman had opened up about his thoughts on marriage and his desire for a simple partner. He shared, "To be honest, I didn't have the time to go and search for a bride. I was doing all those films - Rangeela, Bombay, and all that stuff. I was so busy, but I knew that was the right time to get married. I was 29. And I told my mother. I said find me a bride." Rahman went on to explain how his mother met Saira's sister while visiting a Sufi shrine, which eventually led to the arranged marriage setup.