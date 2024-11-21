AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured link to bassist Mohini Dey: ‘Decision wasn't taken lightly’

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage on Tuesday evening. Incidentally, on the same day, Mohini Dey, a bassist who has performed with Rahman for years, also announced the end of her marriage. After the two incidents were reported, Rahman and Saira's legal representative dismissed any link between them. (Also read: Mohini Dey, AR Rahman's bassist, announces split from husband, hours after composer's 'breakup' with wife) AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey announced their respective separations on the same day

Rahman-Saira's lawyer addresses Mohini Dey link

In a conversation with Republic TV, lawyer Vandana Shah said, “There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own.” Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday evening, chalking it down to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'.

Mohini, 29, is a bass player from Kolkata who is part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. She has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide. She also took to Instagram on Tuesday and announced her separation from her musician husband, Mark Hartsuch, in a joint Instagram post. "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," part of her statement read. While many had linked the two announcements, given they came so close to each other, Rahman and Saira's lawyer has now categorically denied it.

In her conversation with Republic, Vandana Shah also said there is no discussion of financial matters in Rahman and Saira Banu's split. "Not as yet. It has not come to this stage yet. It would be an amicable divorce. Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage," she said.

AR Rahman and Saira's separation

Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995 and have three children together. Taking to Twitter a little after midnight on Tuesday, Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”